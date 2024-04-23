San Antonio Police: Former Southside ISD teacher accused of having improper relationship with 13-year-old student arrested

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A former San Antonio teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a middle-school student has been arrested.

San Antonio police say 56-year-old Ernest Orlando Herrera was taken into custody Monday.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Herrera is accused of having sexual contact with a 13-year-old student.

The student’s mother found out about the relationship and contacted the authorities last week.

Herrera had already been relieved of his position as a teacher at Losoya Middle School.

San Antonio Police say Herrera admitted that he had been speaking with the student for several weeks.

He is reported to have written a statement to campus administration that he and the student “developed a relationship”.

A warrant for his arrest was issued Monday. He has been charged with improper relationship between an educator and student.

Herrera is being held at the Bexar County Jail with bond set at $75,000.