San Antonio Police: Gunfire ends argument between two men at North Side home. One man in critical condition, second is on the run

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An altercation at a North Side home ends with a man being rushed to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

San Antonio Police say it happened just after 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Adrian Drive.

Two men were arguing inside a home and at some point, one of them pulled a gun and started shooting.

Officers say the shooting victim was hit in the arms, head and upper body and is currently listed in critical condition.

The shooter, who police say they don’t have a good description of, is still on the run.

Police didn’t say what the men were arguing about but the investigation and search for the shooter continues.