San Antonio police have second suspect in custody after fatal shooting over drug deal

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — For the second time in four days, the San Antonio Police Department is announcing the arrest of a suspect connected to the fatal shooting of a man during a drug deal gone bad.

On Monday, Angus Ockels-Talbott, 32, was arrested and charged with murder.

On Thursday, the second suspect, Jakob Kawazoe, 26, was picked up in the 1200 block of O’Connor Road, on the Northeast Side. Like Ockels-Talbott, Kawazoe is also charged with murder.

Police say the two suspects met up with Juan Guerra, 20, and his girlfriend to buy marijuana, but Ockels-Talbott failed to get cash out of an ATM machine. After an argument inside a Honda Odyssey van, investigators say Guerra was shot and killed.

KSAT-12 reports phone records and social media activity between the suspects showed that the plan from the beginning was to rob the couple, as opposed to buying pot. It is also reported that GPS data placed both suspects at the scene of the crime when shots were fired.

SAPD says Guerra’s girlfriend knew Ockels-Talbott previously, and she helped with identification.