San Antonio Police: Highway 90 on the West Side reopened following fatal crash, investigation is underway
December 21, 2023 6:48AM CST
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A fatal crash caused a stop to early morning traffic on the West Side.
San Antonio police say the crash happened at around 2:30 A.M. Thursday on Highway 90 near Southwest 36th Street.
It’s being reported that a vehicle crashed into a work convoy, killing one person.
Police say they are still investigating the crash and haven’t determined a cause.
There hasn’t been any information released on the person who was killed in the crash.
The highway was closed down for several hours after the crash but has since reopened.
This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.
