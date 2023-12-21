KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio Police: Highway 90 on the West Side reopened following fatal crash, investigation is underway

By Don Morgan
December 21, 2023 6:48AM CST
Share
San Antonio Police: Highway 90 on the West Side reopened following fatal crash, investigation is underway
Two multi-ethnic police officers standing in front of patrol cars, behind police tape, wearing bulletproof vests and duty belts. The policewoman is a mature African-American woman in her 40s. Her partner is a mid adult man in his 30s. It is nighttime and the emergency lights on top of the vehicles are flashing. The focus is on the cordon tape in the foreground.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A fatal crash caused a stop to early morning traffic on the West Side.

San Antonio police say the crash happened at around 2:30 A.M. Thursday on Highway 90 near Southwest 36th Street.

It’s being reported that a vehicle crashed into a work convoy, killing one person.

Police say they are still investigating the crash and haven’t determined a cause.

There hasn’t been any information released on the person who was killed in the crash.

The highway was closed down for several hours after the crash but has since reopened.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.

More about:
fatal vcrash
Highway 90
San Antonio
West Side

Popular Posts

1

Morning standoff with San Antonio police ends, passed-out suspect arrested
2

Castle Hills Police: Hour long chase ends when driver crashes in West Bexar County
3

Republican challenger for Bexar County Sheriff wants to send "Hollywood Javi" home
4

San Antonio Police searching for man who allegedly threatened Saint Matthew's Catholic Church
5

Woman shot dead in Converse, police looking for 2 suspects