San Antonio Police: Hit and run on the city’s West Side sends man to the hospital, search for driver who hit him continues

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are looking for a driver who hit a man on the West side at around 11:30 Tuesday night.

Officers say the victim was in a parking lot in the 9200 block of Westover Hills Boulevard and standing next to a motorcycle when he was hit by someone in a truck.

The man was brought to a hospital and is expected to recover.

The driver who hit him sped off and police haven’t been able to track them down. A description of the truck isn’t available.

Police are still investigating but say it appears the victim was hit intentionally.

This is a developing story and we will provide more details as they become available.