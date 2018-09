San Antonio police holding asset auction Thursday

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Need to get some early Christmas shopping done? The San Antonio Police Department is offering some deals.

The department is holding an asset seizure auction Thursday.

The list of items for sale include yard equipment, video game consoles, televisions, motorcycle helmets, and apparel.

The auction is cash only and as-is. Viewing begins at 5:30 p.m. and the auction starts at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the VFW Post No. 8196.

Items available