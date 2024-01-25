San Antonio Police: Homeless man arrested after entering local elementary school

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Some tense moments at a San Antonio elementary school Wednesday when a homeless man got inside the building.

KSAT-12 reports that the man scaled the fence at Highland Forest Elementary School and began knocking on a back door.

A student who was walking back to their classroom heard the man knocking and let him in.

When the man was confronted by a school district officer a few minutes later, he ran off, leaving the building and going towards a restaurant across the street.

Police say the man entered the restaurant, used the restroom then asked for some water.

Several San Antonio police officers arrived and the man surrendered without incident.

The man is now facing charges of tresspassing and evading arrest. His name hasn’t been released.

Police say they believe the man didn’t plan to do any harm. Nobody at the school or at the restaurant were hurt.

The school says they will retrain students and staff on safety protocols.