San Antonio police ID shooter and woman killed in southside standoff

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department released the identities of the shooter and victim from a standoff on the southside late Monday night.
Police Chief Bill McManus said police were called after 28-year-old Angel Sanchez said he wanted to kill Neida Tijerina, 29, and then kill himself.
Sanchez, Tijerina and three children were in the residence at the time police were called, McManus said.
When police arrived, McManus said Sanchez stood in the window holding a gun after police arrived before walking outside holding a three-month-old child in front of him.
Sanchez reportedly returned to the house and then shortly returned outside holding a firearm after which police opened fire. Sanchez was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
Tijerina was found dead inside the home and McManus said the children were uninjured. McManus said the three-month-old is a child between Sanchez and Tijerina, but could not confirm whether the other two children in the house were shared between Sanchez and Tijerina.
Police said Sanchez survived Monday night’s standoff that ended in gunfire. Sanchez is charged with three counts of aggravated assault of a peace officer and officials said more charges may be coming as the investigation continues.
San Antonio Police find woman’s body inside a home after ending standoff with an armed man