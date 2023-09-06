San Antonio Police identify man shot and killed after pulling gun on officers during pursuit

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The man shot and killed during a pursuit with San Antonio Police Officers Monday has been identified.

The SAPD says 27 year old Jacob String was suspected of several robberies on the Southwest side, including two Monday.

Officers had been following String and according to a SAPD report, he pulled a gun and pointed it at the officers, who then opened fire.

The SAPD report indicates String didn’t fire at the officers.

Police Chief William McManus says String had been wanted on several warrants for aggravated robbery. At the time of the shooting, he was out on parole. He was released in May after being held on an evading arrest with a vehicle charge.

The Monday incident was one of several shootings involving San Antonio Police Officers and violent offenders who were wanted on warrants.

It was also a day before a SAPD Officer was shot by another repeat offender. The officer in Tuesday’s shooting is recovering at a hospital, while the man who shot him is in custody.