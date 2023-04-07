San Antonio police looking for shooting suspect after standoff on South Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are now looking for a suspect who might be connected to a fatal shooting after a standoff ended Friday morning.

It all started Thursday night after a woman was shot and killed while riding in a vehicle. Police say a man shot at the vehicle after an argument at a taco stand. The driver of the vehicle the woman was in called police for help, but she died at the scene not far from where she was shot. Investigators say the suspect drove away from the scene in a different vehicle, which led police to a home on Humboldt Street.

Thinking the suspect had barricaded himself in the home, verbal negotiations continued for several hours. Police eventually threw tear gas into the home, but the suspect was nowhere to be found.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus shed some light on how the victim and the suspect knew each other.

“The victim apparently was in a relationship with the suspect,” said Chief McManus.

Police are not sure the woman was the intended target, and no names have been released so far.

This is a developing story and more information will be passed along when possible.