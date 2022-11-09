San Antonio police in standoff with man barricading himself in north side building

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is involved in a standoff with a man who is reportedly barricading himself inside a building.

Investigators say they were called to the scene by someone reporting that the man was shooting a gun into the air in the area of Broadway and W Sunset Road around 5:30 p.m.

Police think the man is inside of a building that is now vacant, and KSAT reports negotiators are trying to get him to come out.

No injuries are reported and there is no known motive for the gunfire.

We will pass along more details on this developing story when possible.