San Antonio police investigate apparent double murder-suicide at Northwest Side home
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – San Antonio police conducting a welfare check made a grisly discovery.
Two men and a woman were found dead in an apparent murder suicide Thursday night at a home on Ebony Drive in the city’s Northwest Side.
Officers found a 58-year-old woman dead and covered in blood when they entered the home. The body of a 69-year-old man was lying next to her, and the 24-year-old man who police believe killed them was located in another room. He appeared to have a gunshot wound to the head.
Police say the case remains open and the investigation continues.