      Weather Alert

San Antonio police investigate apparent double murder-suicide at Northwest Side home

Elizabeth Ruiz
Jan 8, 2021 @ 8:45pm
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – San Antonio police conducting a welfare check made a grisly discovery.
Two men and a woman were found dead in an apparent murder suicide Thursday night at a home on Ebony Drive in the city’s Northwest Side.
Officers found a 58-year-old woman dead and covered in blood when they entered the home.  The body of a 69-year-old man was lying next to her, and the 24-year-old man who police believe killed them was  located in another room.  He appeared to have a gunshot wound to the head.
Police say the case remains open and the investigation continues.
TAGS
double Murder Suicide Ebony
Popular Posts
Fireworks blow up in man’s face, another man’s hands are severed
Actress Tanya Roberts still alive but in grave condition
Drill Sergeant at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston succumbs to gunshot wounds
Skeletal remains found at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston identified
Children survive crash that kills parents