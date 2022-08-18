San Antonio police investigate break in at Southtown sex boutique

Photo: sexology Institute Facebook

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are investigating a robbery at a business in San Antonio’s Southtown but the owner may not want his stolen items returned.

The Sexology Institute on South St. Mary’s was robbed three times in one day back in June.

The thieves were caught on camera as they broke in through the front door and began filling bags with lingerie, sex toys and the store’s cash register.

They drove away in a black pickup with nearly $60,000 worth of merchandise.

The shop owner tells KENS 5 that some of the items were antiques including what he calls the “worlds most extravagant adult toy”, a magic wand encrusted in Swarovski crystals.

The shop has since updated it’s security system and has been restocking their shelves.