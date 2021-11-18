      Weather Alert

San Antonio Police investigate drive-by shooting in Southeast side neighborhood

Don Morgan
Nov 18, 2021 @ 6:19am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are investigating a drive-by shooting on the Southeast side.

FOX29 is reporting that the victim was walking along West Drexel Drive at around 3:30 A.M. Thursday when someone in a black car pulled up and started shooting.

The victim was hit in the leg and the shooter sped off.

While police were investigating they found that two nearby homes were hit as well but none of the people inside were hurt.

The victim is at Brooke Army Medical Center in stable condition. His name hasn’t been released.

The search for the shooter continues.

