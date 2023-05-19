KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio Police investigate fatal hit and run on the Southwest Side

By Don Morgan
May 19, 2023 5:59AM CDT
Share
San Antonio Police investigate fatal hit and run on the Southwest Side
Getty Images

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a hit and run involving a man on a bicycle.

A motorist was driving in the 3600 block of Roland Avenue at around 2 A.M. Friday when they spotted a man lying in the street next to a badly damaged bike.

First responders tried to revive the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene. His name hasn’t been released.

There is not a description of the vehicle that hit the man but police say they are continuing their investigation.

More about:
hit and run fatal
San Antonio
southwest side

Popular Posts

1

Ernie Zuniga, longtime San Antonio morning news anchor, announces departure from FOX 29
2

Teenager found dead at bottom of cliff on Northeast Side
3

Heavy rain possible through Tuesday for San Antonio, Hill Country
4

National Weather Service: Flood Watch for San Antonio, Hill County, I-35 Corridor
5

San Antonio Police and Crime Stoppers ask for help in identifying suspected bank robber