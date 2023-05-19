San Antonio Police investigate fatal hit and run on the Southwest Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a hit and run involving a man on a bicycle.

A motorist was driving in the 3600 block of Roland Avenue at around 2 A.M. Friday when they spotted a man lying in the street next to a badly damaged bike.

First responders tried to revive the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene. His name hasn’t been released.

There is not a description of the vehicle that hit the man but police say they are continuing their investigation.