San Antonio Police investigate fatal shooting at a Southeast side apartment complex

Don Morgan
Feb 16, 2022 @ 5:25am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are still gathering information about a shooting at a Southeast side apartment complex that left one man dead.

The call came in at around 6 P.M. Tuesday from the 3200 block of Bolmore Drive.

Officers arrived a few minutes later and found a man in his 50’s with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead when he arrived at Brooke Army Medical Center.

Police are still investigating and haven’t released details on a motive or a description of the shooter.

 

