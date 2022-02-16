San Antonio Police investigate fatal shooting at a Southeast side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are still gathering information about a shooting at a Southeast side apartment complex that left one man dead.
The call came in at around 6 P.M. Tuesday from the 3200 block of Bolmore Drive.
Officers arrived a few minutes later and found a man in his 50’s with multiple gunshot wounds.
He was pronounced dead when he arrived at Brooke Army Medical Center.
Police are still investigating and haven’t released details on a motive or a description of the shooter.