San Antonio Police investigate fatal shooting at Southeast side apartment complex

Don Morgan
Apr 1, 2022 @ 4:40am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man in his 20’s has been killed in a shooting on San Antonio’s Southeast side.

At around 7:30 P.M. Thursday, someone at an apartment complex in the 7500 block of Old Corpus Christi Road heard a gunshot and called police.

Officers entered an apartment unit and found the victim lying on the floor. He had been shot in the face and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man who was in the apartment was brought in for questioning.

The names of the victim and the suspected shooter haven’t been released.

Police are still investigating.

 

