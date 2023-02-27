KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio Police investigate fatal shooting at Southwest side bar

By Don Morgan
February 27, 2023 6:33AM CST
Image: Pexels

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — One person is dead and another in jail following a shooting outside a Southwest side bar.

KSAT-12 reports the shooting happened at Morales Ice House in the 900 block of Frio City Road at around 11:30 P.M. Sunday.

The victim, a man in his 40’s or 50’s, was shot in the parking lot but he went back inside the bar where he collapsed and died.

Police were able to track down the man suspected of shooting him and took him into custody.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released and the investigation continues.

