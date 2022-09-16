San Antonio Police investigate murder suicide at an East side home

Night Time Police Violent Crime Intervention. Police Vehicles with Flashing Lights.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two people are dead in what San Antonio Police are calling a murder suicide at a home on the East side.

It happened at around 8:30 P.M. Thursday in the 700 block of Burleson.

Police were called to the home by one of the couple’s two teenaged sons. Police arrived to find the couple, both 43 years old, dead from gunshot wounds.

Investigators say it appears the couple had been arguing when the man pulled a gun, shot his wife several times, then pulled the gun on himself.

The couple’s two sons were in the home at the time and will be staying with family members.

No names have been released and the investigation continues.