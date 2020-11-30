      Weather Alert

San Antonio Police investigate shooting at a Northside apartment complex

Don Morgan
Nov 30, 2020 @ 5:50am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are investigating a shooting at Latana Apartments.

The call came in at around 11 P.M. Sunday from the apartment complex on Vance Jackson.

An apartment complex resident was standing in front of one of the buildings with three other men.

An argument started and the 33 year old resident tried to run inside.

That’s when the one of the other men pulled out a gun and fired a shot at the victim as he tried climbing onto his balcony.

The shooter, described as a black male with dreadlocks, took off with the two other men and the victim was brought to University Hospital where he is recovering.

The search continues for the shooter.

