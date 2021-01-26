San Antonio Police investigate shooting at a West Side apartment complex
Muzzle and front sight of a 9mm pistol
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are looking for the gunman in a shooting at an apartment complex on the West Side.
At around 3:30 A.M. Tuesday, police were called to the Darby Square Apartments on Darby Boulevard.
A neighbor reports he heard two men arguing followed by a couple of gunshots. He says the shooter jumped into a gray colored car and drove off.
The neighbor found the victim in the parking lot with gunshot wounds to the leg and abdomen.
He performed first aid until an ambulance arrived.
The victim is in critical condition.