San Antonio Police investigate shooting at an apartment complex on the city’s far Northwest side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man has been shot at an apartment complex on the far Northwest side.
KSAT-12 reports that San Antonio Police were called to the Culebra Creek Apartments at around 2:30 A.M. Wednesday.
The man was walking behind the apartments when he was shot.
He made his way to a friend’s third floor apartment before he collapsed.
Officers searched the area but didn’t locate the shooter. They did discover a backpack stuffed with drugs and they’re investigating whether or not it’s connected to the shooting.
The victim is recovering at University Hospital.