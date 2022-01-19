      Weather Alert

San Antonio Police investigate shooting at an apartment complex on the city’s far Northwest side

Don Morgan
Jan 19, 2022 @ 5:50am
Image: Pexels

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man has been shot at an apartment complex on the far Northwest side.

KSAT-12 reports that San Antonio Police were called to the Culebra Creek Apartments at around 2:30 A.M. Wednesday.

The man was walking behind the apartments when he was shot.

He made his way to a friend’s third floor apartment before he collapsed.

Officers searched the area but didn’t locate the shooter. They did discover a backpack stuffed with drugs and they’re investigating whether or not it’s connected to the shooting.

The victim is recovering at University Hospital.

TAGS
Northwest Side San Antonio shooting
Popular Posts
New Braunfels woman caught tossing rocks at passing cars wanted for Democratic Party HQ vandalism
Two killed in single vehicle crash on San Antonio's North side
Woman accused of leaving two children tied up and alone in a San Antonio home held on $150,000 bond
San Antonio Police Officer accused of striking a woman in the face is arrested
San Antonio man stabbed several times during domestic disturbance
Connect With Us Listen To Us On