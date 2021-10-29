      Weather Alert

San Antonio Police investigate shooting at motel on West Side

Don Morgan
Oct 29, 2021 @ 6:27am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man was gunned down as he answered a knock at his motel room door Thursday night.

San Antonio Police responded to the call from the 3500 block of West Commerce just after 10:30 P.M.

Two people who were with the victim say he heard a knock and when he opened the door, someone started shooting.

The victim was shot in the chest and died after arriving at University Hospital.

Whoever shot him ran from the scene.

Police are looking for the shooter and investigating a motive.

