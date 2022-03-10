San Antonio Police investigate shooting at Northside athletic complex

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a shooting that sent an 18 year old woman to the hospital.
The shooting happened at around 7:40 P.M. Wednesday at an athletic complex on North Loop 1604 West.
The victim is a trainer with a Dallas basketball team that was in San Antonio to practice for an upcoming tournament.
After the practice session, the team was got back on a chartered bus. But somebody had a gun and it was fired, hitting the victim in the ankle.
She was brought to University Hospital where it was determined her injury was not life threatening.
Police are still going through the statements given by those who were on the bus. At this point it appears the shooting was accidental.
There’s been no information released yet on who owned the gun or why they brought it on the bus.