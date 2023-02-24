KTSA KTSA Logo

By Don Morgan
February 24, 2023 5:03AM CST
San Antonio Police investigate shooting at Northwest side shopping center. Victim in critical condition

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A disagreement over money sends a man to the hospital in critical condition.

It happened at around 8 P.M. Thursday at a strip mall in the 3700 block of Fredericksburg Road.

That’s where the victim, a man in his 50’s, was sitting when two men in a car drove up.

One of the men walked up to the victim and after exchanging some words, pulled a gun and shot him twice.

The shooter ran from the scene while the man who waited in the car drove off.

Police don’t have a description of the shooter or the man who waited for him in the car, but they believe the shooting was over some money being owed.

The investigation continues.

 

