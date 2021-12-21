San Antonio Police investigate shooting at South side bar

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is recovering after getting shot during a fight at a Southside bar.
At around 2 A.M. Tuesday, police got the call from Thirsty’s SA bar on South Presa.
The victim was arguing with four other men in the parking lot. One of them pulled a gun and shot the victim in the shoulder.
They all jumped in a car and sped away from the bar.
At one point, responding officers spotted the car but lost sight of it during a pursuit.
The victim is in stable condition and police are still looking for the shooter.
There’s been no information released concerning what started the argument between the men.