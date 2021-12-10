      Weather Alert

San Antonio Police investigate shooting of homeless man

Don Morgan
Dec 10, 2021 @ 6:11am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A homeless man is recovering after he was shot during an argument.

The shooting took place just before 10 P.M. Thursday on Fredericksburg Road near North Zarzamora.

Witnesses tell officers that the victim was arguing with two other men and one of them pulled a gun, shooting the victim in the stomach.

He is in critical condition at University Hospital.

The two men he was arguing with ran off but police were able to catch one of them.

Officers are still searching for the second man.

 

