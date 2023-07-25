San Antonio Police investigate shooting of two teens at South Side laundromat

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An early morning shooting on San Antonio’s South Side sends two teens to the hospital.

Police say the shooting happened outside of a laundromat on West Southcross Boulevard at around 12:40 A.M. Tuesday.

The teens, a 17 year old girl and a 16 year old boy, were reportedly standing outside the E-Z Wash while the girl’s parents were washing their clothes. Someone in a blue Mercedes drove by a couple of times before pulling up and opening fire.

The boy was shot in the leg while the girl took a bullet to the chest.

Police say both teens were rushed to a nearby hospital but there has been no update on their conditions.

As far as the shooter, they were long gone before police arrived and the search for whoever was in the Mercedes continues.

Investigators say they are still trying to determine a motive for the shooting.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.