KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio Police investigate shooting outside West Side home

By Don Morgan
May 31, 2023 5:37AM CDT
Share
San Antonio Police investigate shooting outside West Side home
Getty Images RF

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An early morning shooting on San Antonio’s West Side leaves a man in critical condition.

Police say they were called to the 6200 block of West Commerce Street just after 3:30 A.M. Wednesday.

The victim, reported to be a man in his 20’s, was sitting under a car port in front of a house when two men came along and shot him.

He was rushed to a hospital. Police do not have a motive or a description of the shooters, who are still on the run.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released .

 

More about:
Crime
San Antonio
shooting
West Side

Popular Posts

1

Man in his 20's dead after shots are fired during fight at San Antonio nightclub
2

San Antonio Police and Crime Stoppers ask for help in identifying suspected bank robber
3

Bexar County Sheriff's Office asking for help identifying aggravated robbery suspect
4

Police searching for San Antonio woman missing since Monday
5

National Weather Service: Severe storms, heavy rain possible through Saturday night