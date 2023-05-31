San Antonio Police investigate shooting outside West Side home

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An early morning shooting on San Antonio’s West Side leaves a man in critical condition.

Police say they were called to the 6200 block of West Commerce Street just after 3:30 A.M. Wednesday.

The victim, reported to be a man in his 20’s, was sitting under a car port in front of a house when two men came along and shot him.

He was rushed to a hospital. Police do not have a motive or a description of the shooters, who are still on the run.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released .