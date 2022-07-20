      Weather Alert

San Antonio Police investigate the shootings of three people on the city’s Southeast side

Don Morgan
Jul 20, 2022 @ 5:53am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating the shootings of three people who were found in a car on the Southeast side.

According to FOX 29, police got the call from the 600 block of Carolina Street at around 4 A.M. Wednesday.

When they arrived, they found three people, an adult and two teenagers, had been shot.

They were able to tell the officers that they were shot at a different location and drove to Carolina Street.

The victims were all brought to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made and there’s no word on a motive. Officers are trying to locate the exact spot where the shooting took place.

 

