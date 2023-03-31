KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio Police investigating after man is shot in the groin during an argument over a girl

By Don Morgan
March 31, 2023 5:28AM CDT
Share
San Antonio Police investigating after man is shot in the groin during an argument over a girl
Photo: MGN

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An argument over a girl leads to a shooting on San Antonio’s North Side.

FOX 29 reports one of the men accused the other of fooling around with his girlfriend.

He then pulled a gun and shot the victim in the groin.

Officers were called to the 1800 block of Santa Anna where they found the 26 year old victim. He was rushed to the hospital with injuries that are being called “non-life threatening”.

The man who shot him is also 26 years old and according to the FOX 29 report, he has not been arrested.

Police are continuing their investigation.

More about:
North Side
San Antonio
shooting

Popular Posts

1

Suspect shot and killed by US Marshals in downtown San Antonio
2

Medical examiner identifies family of 3 killed in San Antonio murder suicide
3

Man shot and killed by US Marshals in San Antonio identified by Bexar County Medical Examiner
4

Four people in custody following fatal shooting on San Antonio's Northwest side
5

National Weather Service: Isolated Strong to Severe Storms Possible Thursday Night into Friday