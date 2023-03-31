San Antonio Police investigating after man is shot in the groin during an argument over a girl

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An argument over a girl leads to a shooting on San Antonio’s North Side.

FOX 29 reports one of the men accused the other of fooling around with his girlfriend.

He then pulled a gun and shot the victim in the groin.

Officers were called to the 1800 block of Santa Anna where they found the 26 year old victim. He was rushed to the hospital with injuries that are being called “non-life threatening”.

The man who shot him is also 26 years old and according to the FOX 29 report, he has not been arrested.

Police are continuing their investigation.