SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are looking for a man who shot a woman he was arguing with.

This happened at Arbor Place Apartments on West Avenue at around 2AM.

Police say the woman, who is in her 20’s, was brought to University Hospital with gunshot wounds to her arm. Her injuries aren’t considered life threatening.

Officers are still trying to figure out how the argument started and they’re searching for the shooter.