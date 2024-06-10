San Antonio Police investigating fatal hit and run crash on East Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a fatal hit and run on the East Side.

Officers say they got the call from the 1500 block of East Commerce Street at around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the victim, reported to be in his 50’s, was hit by a SUV when he was trying to cross the road.

The driver who hit him did not stop, and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name hasn’t been released and police haven’t located the SUV driver.

The investigation is underway.