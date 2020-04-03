      Weather Alert

San Antonio Police investigating fatal hit and run on the city’s South side

Don Morgan
Apr 3, 2020 @ 6:41am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are investigating a hit and run on the South side.

Officers were called to Roosevelt Avenue at around 11 P.M. Thursday where a woman who was walking along the street, was struck by a white or silver pick-up, either a Ford F-150 or a Dodge Ram.

The driver didn’t stop to help the woman. She was brought to Brooke Army Medical Center but died soon after she arrived. Her name hasn’t been released.

Police are looking for the driver who hit her. They will be charged with failing to stop and render aid – death once they are located.

