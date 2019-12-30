San Antonio Police investigating shooting death of Madison High graduate
Photo: West Texas A&M Athletics website
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are investigating the shooting of a 19 year old man on San Antonio’s north side.
At around 12:30 Monday morning, police were called to the Whataburger at 13900 O’Connor near Nacogdoches.
A white Honda being driven by Aydin Hoffman had crashed into a curb near the restaurant and when police arrived, they found three people inside the car including Hoffman who had a gunshot wound to his torso.
Hoffman was brought to the hospital in critical condition but he died from his injuries early this morning. There’s been no information released on the other two people who were in the car with him.
Police are still investigating.
Hoffman was in his Freshman year at West Texas A&M and had played football at Madison High School.