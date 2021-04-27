San Antonio Police investigating the death of a Fort Sam Houston soldier
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are investigating the death of a soldier whose body was found at his San Antonio home early Saturday morning.
He’s been identified as 24-year-old Specialist Jerald Offer.
Offer was a combat medic assigned to the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston. He was found unresponsive in his home that is not located on the base.
“It is with great sadness that we confirm the tragic loss of Spc. Jerald Offer,” said Maj. Gen. Dennis LeMaster, the MEDCoE commanding general. “The entire leadership chain is focused on providing support and assistance to Jerald’s family during this difficult time
No details about the manner or cause of Offer’s death have been released.