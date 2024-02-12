San Antonio Police: Investigators searching for hit-and-run driver who ran into two women on St. Mary’s Street

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who ran into two women and some vehicles on the St. Mary’s strip Sunday morning.

KSAT-12 reports that it happened at around 2:30 A.M.

The two women were walking on the sidewalk when a driver in a black Chevy Tahoe went off the road and hit them.

The driver then hit a parked car as they steered back onto the road.

Officers say the driver then headed down Valdez Place where they crashed into a fence.

The driver reportedly got out of the vehicle and ran off.

Police say the two women suffered serious injuries in the crash.

When officers began going through the SUV that hit them, they reportedly found several open beer cans inside.

Police haven’t located the driver. Once they are found they will be charged with two counts of collision involving injury and failure to stop and give information.