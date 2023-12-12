Morning standoff with San Antonio police ends, passed-out suspect arrested

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Tuesday morning standoff between the San Antonio Police Department and a man passed out in a truck is over.

KSAT-12 is reporting police made contact with the man after several hours spent trying to establish communication with him.

It all started after 6 a.m. when a call was made about the man, but EMS showed up and noticed a gun in the man’s hand. Bullet holes could also be seen in the truck.

SWAT was called in and the truck was blocked in as numerous streets were closed in the area of I-37 and Fair Avenue.

Officers tried several ways to reach the man, including messages in English and Spanish, sirens and a concussion grenade.

Police would end up forcing entry into the truck, which is now believed to be stolen. The man woke up and there is no report of injury.

Investigators say drugs were found in the truck, and it is possible the man was under the influence.

Traffic in the area is now normal.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.