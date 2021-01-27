San Antonio police kill gunman outside South Park Mall
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) -The driver of an 18-wheeler has been shot and killed by San Antonio police officers outside South Park Mall.
Police Chief William McManus says the driver of the big rig was pulled over by a TxDOT inspection officer around shortly after 11 this morning. He got out and ran into the mall and was chased out by security.
McManus says four officers opened fire, killing the man in the parking lot behind Dick’s Sporting Goods.
The access Road of WB IH 35 was closed from Military Drive to Zarzamora during the investigation.