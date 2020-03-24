      Weather Alert

San Antonio police officer kills man armed with pickaxe

Elizabeth Ruiz
Mar 24, 2020 @ 4:52am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – San Antonio police officer has shot and killed a man wielding a pickaxe.

The officer responded to a call for a family disturbance Monday afternoon at a Westside home on Glendale Avenue.

Officer Douglas Greene says the man armed with a pickaxe became confrontational with the officer and she fired two shots, striking him in the upper torso.

He was pronounced dead on the scene. The officer will be placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

