San Antonio Police locate man accused of indecent contact with a minor
Photo: San Antonio Police Department
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man accused of indecent contact with a juvenile in a Southwest side Walmart has been arrested.
30 year old Christopher Alvarez was picked up yesterday on indecency with a child charges.
San Antonio Police says the incident took place on February 17th and involved a 13 year old girl. She told police that Alvarez touched her buttocks and exposed himself to her.
He then followed the girl to the ladies room where she hid for several minutes. But Alvarez was still waiting for her when she came out, asking the girl if she wanted to “hook up”.
The girl then located her family and told her father what had happened when they left the store.
When police questioned Alvarez he admitted to speaking to the girl but denied touching her.
He was arrested the day after police asked the public for help in identifying him.