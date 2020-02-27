      Weather Alert

San Antonio Police looking for a man accused of indecent contact with a minor

Don Morgan
Feb 27, 2020 @ 4:55am
Photo: San Antonio Police Department

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are hoping you can help them identify a man who may have had indecent contact with a juvenile at an area Walmart.

The incident happened at 7 P.M. on February 13 at the Walmart at 7239 Southwest Loop 410.

Police are looking for a Hispanic male, 5 feet 7 inches tall and is 25 to 30 years old.

If you recognize him call the SAPD Special Victims Unit at 210-207-2313.

Since the victim is a minor, more information about the incident isn’t being released.

TAGS
man accused of sexual contact with a juvenille San Antonio
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Weekend Programming