San Antonio Police looking for a man accused of indecent contact with a minor
Photo: San Antonio Police Department
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are hoping you can help them identify a man who may have had indecent contact with a juvenile at an area Walmart.
The incident happened at 7 P.M. on February 13 at the Walmart at 7239 Southwest Loop 410.
Police are looking for a Hispanic male, 5 feet 7 inches tall and is 25 to 30 years old.
If you recognize him call the SAPD Special Victims Unit at 210-207-2313.
Since the victim is a minor, more information about the incident isn’t being released.