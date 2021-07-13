      Weather Alert

San Antonio Police looking for driver who hit a woman as she stood outside of her stalled car

Don Morgan
Jul 13, 2021 @ 5:06am
Photo: MGN

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman is recovering after she was hit by a car while she stood outside of her disabled vehicle.

She tells police that her car stalled in the 640 block of South W.W. White at around 10:30 P.M. Monday.

A driver in another vehicle, described as a dark colored sedan crashed into her car, then hit her. The driver didn’t stop to help the woman who was brought to Brooke Army Medical center. She has several injuries but is expected to recover.

The driver is facing several charges once they are located.

