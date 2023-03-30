San Antonio police looking for four suspects connected to robbery of armored truck

Close-up of the colorful lights on top of a police vehicle.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The search is on for four suspects accused of robbing an armored truck driver at gunpoint outside a Whataburger location in San Antonio.

Investigators say the masked suspects got away with an undisclosed amount of cash before they got into a vehicle and rode off.

Police say the armored truck driver was parked at the time of the robbery.

Officers continue to search the area surrounding the 300 block of Roland. Police say the robbery happened around 1 pm.

This is a developing story and it will be updated when possible.