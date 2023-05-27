KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio police looking for missing teen

By Christian Blood
May 27, 2023 3:24PM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is on the lookout for a teen missing since Friday.

Tameka Renee Clay was last seen in the area of Perrin Beitel and IH-410 on the Northeast Side, but a precise time is unknown.

Clay stands 5’3” and weighs around 170 lbs. She has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Clay was last seen wearing black shorts, pink sandals, brown jacket, black tank top and a black bonnet.

If you have any information on Clay’s whereabouts, you are urged to contact the San Antonio Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.

San Antonio Police Department – Tameka Renee Clay 05-27-2023

