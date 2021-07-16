      Weather Alert

San Antonio Police looking for missing woman

Don Morgan
Jul 16, 2021 @ 4:28am
Photo: San Antonio Police Department

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Clear Alert has been issued for a missing San Antonio woman.

21 year old Angel Marie Moralez was last seen at around 10 P.M. this past Tuesday, July 13 in the 400 block of Nassau Drive.

She’s 5 feet 2 inches tall. She has brown eyes and and her hair is half black and half pink.

At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a blue sweater, high rise jeans, pink fuzzy house slippers and she was carrying a matching pink fuzzy purse.

Police believe her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety so if you have seen her or know where she is, call the SAPD at 210-207-7660.

 

