San Antonio police looking for stabbing scene, suspect

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man stabbed on San Antonio’s southeast side is expected to recover.
But now police are looking for a suspect.
Officers went to the scene near I-37 off Pecan Valley Drive around 4:45 this morning, and they came across a 30-year-old man who went to a convenience store with a stab wound in his arm.
Police say the victim told them he was stabbed at another location, but they do not know where that was.
Investigators do not know the motive for the stabbing, and there is no description of a suspect.
Police say the investigation will continue.