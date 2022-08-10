      Weather Alert

San Antonio police looking for stabbing scene, suspect

Christian Blood
Aug 10, 2022 @ 11:12am
Blue light flasher atop of a police car. City lights on the background.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man stabbed on San Antonio’s southeast side is expected to recover.

But now police are looking for a suspect.

Officers went to the scene near I-37 off Pecan Valley Drive around 4:45 this morning, and they came across a 30-year-old man who went to a convenience store with a stab wound in his arm.

Police say the victim told them he was stabbed at another location, but they do not know where that was.

Investigators do not know the motive for the stabbing, and there is no description of a suspect.

Police say the investigation will continue.

TAGS
San Antonio Police Department
Popular Posts
One man dead, another arrested after South Side fight
San Antonio police working standoff at North Side apartment
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | August 5, 2022
Teenager in critical condition after shootout with San Antonio Police
mvr
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | August 3, 2022
Connect With Us Listen To Us On