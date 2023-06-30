KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio police looking for suspect after possible hit-and-run leaves man dead in street

By Christian Blood
June 30, 2023 1:38PM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — For the second time this week, local authorities are investigating what appears to be a fatal hit-and-run crash.

San Antonio police say a paramedic found a man dead in the street before sunrise Friday morning. KSAT-12 reports the body was found at Rittiman Road and Melton Drive after the driver of an ambulance saw a dark-colored car driving erratically. Not long after the body was found.

Investigators think the driver of the car may have hit the man believed to be in his 60s.

This is a developing story and more details will be given when possible.

