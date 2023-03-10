KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio police looking for suspect in East Side murder

By Christian Blood
March 10, 2023 2:23PM CST
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police have few clues about the person responsible for the shooting death of a man found in his car.

Calls came in about shots fired at around 8 p.m. Thursday night, and officers found the 37-year-old man with a gunshot wound near Castle Cross Drive and Gibbs-Sprawl Road.

Investigators say the victim was taken to the hospital, but he died shortly after arriving.

Police say witnesses reported hearing multiple shots and one noticed a man running from the victim’s car, but officers were not able to locate any suspects.

The motive for the shooting is unknown and it is not clear if the shooter and the victim knew each other.

