San Antonio police looking for suspect in H-E-B stabbing on southwest side

By Christian Blood
November 10, 2022 2:25PM CST
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers are looking for a suspect connected to a stabbing at an H-E-B location on the southwest side.

Investigators say the stabbing happened in the self-checkout line at the store located on Valley Hi Drive on October 23. The victim was a 30-year-old man who was stabbed three times while he was waiting to checkout.

But police say the suspect ran away and police were unable to find him.

The status of the victim is unknown.

Surveillance video from the store captured numerous images of the suspect, and you can see those for yourself by clicking here.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637).

